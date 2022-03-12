Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Mazatlán: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey and Mazatlán will battle it out to move up in league standings.

Only two points currently separate these two clubs with Monterrey sitting in 11th place. Monterrey is coming off of a 2-1 victory over Club América. After falling behind at the 34’ the team responded with a goal from Joel Campbell four minutes later. Rogelio Funes Mori followed Campbell with the second goal for the club at the 49’. That was all Víctor Vucetich’s club needed to secure two points.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Mazatlán Saturday:

Match Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Mazatlán on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mazatlán looks to get back in the win column as their last win was also against Club América with a 2-1 score. Since then, the team has dropped two games and posted one draw. Mazatlán lost to Querétaro 2-0 and Pachuca 3-1. 

The Cañoneros look to have Nicolas Benedetti and Miguel Sansores find the back of the net. Nicolás Vikonis and defense need to lock down and keep the game manageable as they have allowed multiple goals in five of their last seven games. 

With these two clubs being so close in the standings, it should be a fun game for fans to tune into.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Mazatlán

