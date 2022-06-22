Monterrey and Pumas UNAM face off in a preseason friendly at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas on Wednesday.

With the start of the Liga MX Apertura tournament right around the corner on July 1, the teams in the Mexican first division wrap up their preseason friendlies around the world. On Wednesday, Monterrey and Pumas will be facing off at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas, for just that, a preparatory match with the Apertura tournament in mind.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Monterrey finished the clausura regular season in seventh place with 26 points, which meant the team would be in the liguilla play-in round. The team ended up losing in that round to Atlético San Luis in penalty kicks after the match ended 2-2 in regular time.

Pumas, meanwhile, finished the clausura tournament in 11th place with 21 points, meaning it, too, would be in the play-in round. Pumas then lost 4-1 against Chivas leaving the team out of the liguilla for the first time in three tournaments.

Don't miss the friendly match between Monterrey and Pumas at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX Deportes on Wednesday.

