Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey and Pumas UNAM face off in a preseason friendly at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas on Wednesday.

With the start of the Liga MX Apertura tournament right around the corner on July 1, the teams in the Mexican first division wrap up their preseason friendlies around the world. On Wednesday, Monterrey and Pumas will be facing off at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas, for just that, a preparatory match with the Apertura tournament in mind.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live stream Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Monterrey finished the clausura regular season in seventh place with 26 points, which meant the team would be in the liguilla play-in round. The team ended up losing in that round to Atlético San Luis in penalty kicks after the match ended 2-2 in regular time.

Pumas, meanwhile, finished the clausura tournament in 11th place with 21 points, meaning it, too, would be in the play-in round. Pumas then lost 4-1 against Chivas leaving the team out of the liguilla for the first time in three tournaments.

Don't miss the friendly match between Monterrey and Pumas at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX Deportes on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) looks on during a stopage in play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after the Lightning defeated the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Davis Riley plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Davis Riley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Harman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Scott Scheffler with his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brooks Koepka at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sung-Jae Im at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Thomas plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Justin Thomas at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy