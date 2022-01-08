Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey and Queretaro face on Saturday in Liga MX Clausura action.

The first weekend of the Liga MX Clausura continues on Saturday, with Monterrey and Queretaro facing off in the first match for both teams in this portion of the 2021-22 schedule.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Querétaro Today:

Match Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Querétaro on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monterrey last played in November in the Apertura quarterfinals, where it lost 1-1 on aggregate thanks to opponent Atlas scoring an away goal.

The team finished ninth overall in the Apertura, with five wins, seven draws and five losses. It was the lowest-finishing team with a positive goal differential.

As for Queretaro, the team didn't qualify for the postseason, which means it hasn't taken to the pitch in over two months, last playing on Nov. 4 when it lost 2-0 to Atlas to close out its Apertura campaign. It finished in 17th place, with three wins, six draws and eight losses.

These two sides last met on Oct. 19, with Queretaro scoring the upset victory by a 1-0 margin. Erik Vera put in a goal in the 34th minute and while Monterrey had eight shots on target, the team couldn't manage to knock one in.

These two teams haven't drawn a match since 2017, with seven Monterrey wins and three Queretaro wins since.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

