How to Watch Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey hosts Santos Laguna on Saturday in Liga MX Clausura tournament action.

Just one point separates eighth-place Monterrey (16) from 10th-place Santos Laguna in the Liga MX standings, with the home team having a game in hand still to complete. Both clubs are hoping to stay consistent over the final stretch of the season and arrive in form for the Liguilla play-in tournament at the end of the campaign.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monterrey is coming off of midweek drama in the form of a thrilling 2-2 draw against Toluca on Wednesday, where Leonardo Fernández scored a penalty kick in the 99th minute to secure the point for Toluca. Maxi Meza and Joel Campbell each scored in the first half in the draw which surely felt like a loss of two points more than the gaining of one.

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, is unbeaten in its last three Liga MX outings scoring at least two goals in each of those matches. The first of the three was a 4-0 win at home over Tijuana thanks to Harold Preciado's brace to go along with strikes from Fernando Gorriarán and Leonardo Suárez.

That performance was followed by a 2-2 draw at Puebla where Suárez and Eduardo Aguirre got on the scoresheet to secure the point away. Finally, and most recently, Santos hosted league-leader Pachuca to a 3-1 finish where Preciado, Brian Lozano and Jordan Carrillo all scored to stun the visitors.

Regional restrictions may apply.

