How to Watch Monterrey vs Tijuana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey hosts Tijuana on matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Saturday.

Monterrey has already clinched a spot in the Liguilla play-in round and could even still advance through the top four directly to the Liguilla. The club led by head coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich is in eighth place with 23 points, just three below fourth-place Atlas. The club would need to win by a good margin and hope Atlas loses by enough to make up the goal difference, on top of needing América, Cruz Azul and Chivas to all not win on the final matchday of the regular season.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Tijuana Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Tijuana on fuboTV:

Tijuana, who is winless in its last six attempts, could also still advance to the Liguilla play-in round. The club is currently in 16th place in the standings with 17 points, two below 12th-place Pumas UNAM who is in that final play-in round spot in the table. It would also need a victory on top of favorable results in the other matchups in order to qualify for the next round.

Monterrey and Tijuana face off at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on Saturday on the final matchday of the Liga MX Clausura regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Monterrey vs. Tijuana

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

