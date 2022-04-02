América will try to start climbing the standings as the season begins to wind down when it takes on Necaxa on Saturday.

Club Necaxa and América will both be looking to pick up some much-needed points in today's Matchday 12 matchup. With the season coming to a close and only five Liga MX remaining after today, Nacaxa and América need to bring their best game.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. América Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Necaxa vs. América on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Currently, Club Necaxa is sitting in the middle of the standings in the No. 8 spot at 14 points. Also with 14 points is Club Tijuana, so Necaxa will likely be trying to put some distance in between the two teams with a win. In its last five Liga MX matches, Necaxa is 2-2-1. Most recently, the club displayed a triumphant win over Pumas UNAM. With only three shots on goal, Necaxa made the best of them by putting in all three to walk away with a 3-1 result.

Although América is sitting down in 15th place out of only 18 teams, the club is not necessarily out of the running for a top spot. Only four points separate Necaxa and América since América has 10 points. A win today has the potential to move the club up in the standings four spots.

The last time these two teams met was in July of 2021 and América finished the game on top 2-1. With two very talented teams playing each other, the game should be an exciting one.

Regional restrictions may apply.