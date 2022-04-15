Necaxa will look to move up in the Liga MX standings today with a win over San Luis

Necaxa will be looking to pick up a win over San Luis tonight to continue to climb the standings as the season winds down. Necaxa is currently in 15th in Liga MX standings with 14 points. Atlético San Luis is in 9th with 17 points.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Necaxa vs. Atlético San Luis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five Liga MX matches, Necaxa has two wins and three losses. Most recently, the club dropped a close 2-1 game to Atlas. Julio Furch scored first for Atlas at the 43' minute mark to take the lead just before halftime. Just four minutes into the second half Rodrigo Aguirre scored for Necaxa to tie it up. The teams played even for the next twenty-four minutes before Atlas' Julián Quiñones scored the game-winner.

Atlético San Luis has picked up three wins, one loss and one draw in its last five Liga MX matches. In the team's most recent match, victory was accomplished with a 2-0 win over León. Germán Berterame found the back of the net for San Luis in the 14th minute. Jhon Murillo added to the score with a goal of his own in the 72nd minute to earn the three points.

With only four more matches in Liga MX play, both teams will be looking for points today to work toward a playoff position.

Regional restrictions may apply.