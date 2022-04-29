Necaxa and Guadalajara face off on the final matchday of the Liga MX Clausura regular season on Friday at Victoria Stadium.

With both clubs already having clinched their spots in the Liguilla play-in round, Necaxa and Guadalajara face off for one last chance to climb the Liga MX Clausura table into the top four direct-to-Liguilla places in the standings. The two teams are currently on 23 points, three below fourth-place Atlas who has 26 points and a plus-6 goal difference.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Guadalajara Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Necaxa vs. Guadalajara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guadalajara is coming off of a three-match win streak in Liga MX action that began on Matchday 14 thanks to a 1-0 win over Cruz Azul. Cristian Calderón scored the only goal in the match.

Chivas then faced Tijuana at home where Jesús Angulo and Pavel Pérez got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for El Rebaño Sagrado.

Most recently, Chivas beat Pumas UNAM at home 3-1 thanks to goals from Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado and Angulo, who was able to score in his second consecutive match.

Necaxa is on a three-match win streak of its own, defeating San Luis (4-2), Tigres (2-0) and Puebla (1-0) in successive fashion to clinch its spot in the Liguilla play-in round.

Necaxa now hosts Guadalajara in the city of Aguascalientes on the final matchday of the Clausura season on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.