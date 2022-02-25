Leon comes into this match having won nine of the last ten meetings against Necaxa.

Necaxa has been overpowered in nine of the last ten meetings against Leon and will be looking to turn that around today and get a much-needed victory.

How to watch Necaxa vs Leon today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch the Necaxa vs Leon match online with fuboTV:

It will be an uphill battle for Necaxa today considering its main players Rodrigo Aguirre and Kevin Mercado will be absent. They are the most important attack players on the field for Necaxa and it will be hard to win this match without them.

Leon will not be missing any of its players and that will bode well for the club considering it is already coming into this match projected to win.

Angel Mena leads Liga MX in scoring with 11 goals and the club is going to count on his offensive production in hopes of getting a victory today. A red card caused Fredrico Martinez to have to miss today's game, but Leon should still be fine without him.

Tune into TUDN at 7 p.m. ET to catch all of this Liga MX action between these two squads.

