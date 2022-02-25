Skip to main content

How to Watch Necaxa vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Leon comes into this match having won nine of the last ten meetings against Necaxa.

Necaxa has been overpowered in nine of the last ten meetings against Leon and will be looking to turn that around today and get a much-needed victory.

How to watch Necaxa vs Leon today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch the Necaxa vs Leon match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It will be an uphill battle for Necaxa today considering its main players Rodrigo Aguirre and Kevin Mercado will be absent. They are the most important attack players on the field for Necaxa and it will be hard to win this match without them.

Leon will not be missing any of its players and that will bode well for the club considering it is already coming into this match projected to win.

Angel Mena leads Liga MX in scoring with 11 goals and the club is going to count on his offensive production in hopes of getting a victory today. A red card caused Fredrico Martinez to have to miss today's game, but Leon should still be fine without him.

Tune into TUDN at 7 p.m. ET to catch all of this Liga MX action between these two squads.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Necaxa vs Leon

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709549
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Magic

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Wizards

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17752742
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Pacers

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
UConn Huskies
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Marist
College Basketball

How to Watch Manhattan at Marist in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
4 minutes ago
Boston College Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Boston University at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
4 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Penn State in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy