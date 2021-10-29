A pair of mid-pack Liga MX teams face off on Friday night when Necaxa and Mazatlán FC meet.

Necaxa (17 points) will face Mazatlán (20 points) on Friday night in a Liga MX contest. Both teams will be playing their 15th game of the Apertura stage of the season.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Mazatlán FC Today:

Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Necaxa is currently 13th in the league table. While the team's five wins are the same number as fourth-place Tigres UANL, the team's inability to get draws has knocked it down the standings. No team has fewer draws than the two for Necaxa, while its eight losses are tied with Tijuana for the fewest in Liga MX.

The team has scored 14 goals this season, led by Alejandro Zendejas, who has scored five of those.

With the top 12 teams in the Apertura making the playoffs, Necaxa finds itself in must-win situations as the season draws to a close.

Mazatlán is eighth in the league table, in a fairly good position to make it to the playoffs. The team is led in goals by Camilo Sanvezzo with seven.

The team has won three of the past five games, including a 2-1 win over Queretaro in the last game and a 1-0 win over Atlas earlier in the month.

Mazatlán won 3-2 when these teams last met in January.