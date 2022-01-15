Necaxa takes on Monterrey on Friday, with both teams looking for their first Liga MX Clausura win.

Necaxa and Monterrey will face on Friday night in a Liga MX contest, with Monterrey coming off of a draw and Necaxa a loss in the Clausura openers for both teams.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Necaxa vs. Monterrey on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monterrey played a scoreless draw with Queretaro in its first match of the Clausura. The team dominated in terms of shot attempts, taking 26 of them with 10 on target, but none of those attempts managed to sneak into the net.

In the Apertura, Monterrey lost to Atlas in the quarterfinals.

Necaxa is coming off a loss in its most recent match, falling 2-1 to Juarez. The only goal for Necaxa actually came off of an own goal from Juarez. Luis Malagon was hit with a red card.

The team finished 14th in the Apertura.

When these two teams met on Oct. 23, Necaxa emerged victorious, winning the match 1-0. The lone goal of the match came in the 10th minute of stoppage time off the foot of Rodrigo Aguirre.

Necaxa took 14 shots, with three on target. Monterrey took 11 shots, but had just one of those be on target.

Regional restrictions may apply.