How to Watch Necaxa vs. Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga MX action kicks off on Saturday with Pachuca taking on a solid Necaxa side.

On Saturday, fifth-place Pachuca takes on 12th-place Necaxa in the Liga MX Clausura campaign. Although it's still quite early on in the season, this is still an important match for both Mexican clubs.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Pachuca Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live stream the Nevada at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pachuca started the season off with two wins, defeating San Luis 2-0 on Jan. 6 and then Guadalajara 2-1 on Jan. 16 before falling to Leon on Jan. 22, 2-1, despite an own goal by William Tesillo in the 32nd minute. Worse for Pachuca is the fact that Oscar Murillo was red-carded in the 59th minute, leaving him unavailable for today's matchup with Necaxa.

Necaxa, meanwhile, will surely be fighting hard for a positive result today, as they have just three points through three matches, dropping their first two outings before finally earning three points on Jan. 23, 4-1 over Santos Laguna with goals by Milton Gimenez (54'), Angel Araos (45+2') and a brace by Rodrigo Aguirre (76', 86').

Even despite the early status of the Clausura season, both Pachuca and Necaxa will be fighting hard for a full three points, so today's match promises to be entertaining. 

Tune to TUDNxtra 2 at 5:45 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

