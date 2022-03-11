Skip to main content

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Querétaro returns to play after a fan brawl leaves 26 injured, resulting in a ban on supporters. It faces Necaxa on Friday night.

Querétaro is coming off a match that many will not forget after a brawl in the stands broke out between fans and moved onto the field. The match between Querétaro and Atlas was brought to a halt at the 63rd minute. As a result, Querétaro will not have fans at home matches for one year. Along with the fan punishment, its owners are banned for five years. They must sell the club. 

The score of the match at the time was 1-0, but the club ended up forfeiting the match 3-0. Atlas fans are banned for six months from their home matches.

Querétaro is currently 14th in Liga MX with three draws, one win and the loss to Atlas as its record for its last five games.

Necaxa sits one spot ahead of Querétaro in the standings hoping to gain points to make it into the playoffs. Necaxa has struggled to score in its past three games. As a result, the team has lost two of the last three and with one draw. Necaxa's latest match was a 1-0 loss to Toluca where they gave up the lone goal of the match two minutes into the game off of a corner kick.

The absence of Querétaro fans may play into Necaxa's favor in this game.

