Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL: Watch online, TV channel

Necaxa will try to jump up a few spots in the Liga MX standings with a win today, while Tigres will try to provide separation from second place Pachuca.

Necaxa and Tigres UANL will meet today in a Liga MX Clausura matchup. Necaxa is currently No. 12 with 17 points, while Tigres is in first place with 32 points.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Necaxa would benefit from winning over Tigres UANL today to be more comfortable for a final series playoff spot. A win can move Necaxa up five positions to sit at No. 7 in the standings heading into the last two matches of the season.

Necaxa has won three games in its last five matches and lost two. The team recently picked up a 4-2 win over San Luis, which sits directly below Necaxa in the No. 13 place. Milton Giménez and Rodrigo Aguirre both recorded two goals in the match to help bring Necaxa the win.

Tigres is coming off of a pair of wins against Toluca and Querétaro. Tigres recently recorded a 3-0 win over Toluca to pick up another three points. Juan Pablo Vigón, Sebastián Córdova and André-Pierre Gignac recorded goals for Tigres in the victory.

While Tigres is currently sitting in first, the team will be looking to gain some separation from No. 2 Pachuca in today's game.

