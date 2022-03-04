Matchday nine of the Liga MX Clausura tournament begins on Friday with Necaxa hosting Toluca at Victoria Stadium.

We are officially past the halfway point of the current Liga MX Clausura tournament, and Toluca and Necaxa find themselves in the middle of the pack in the standings. Toluca, who have a game in hand, is in 9th place with 10 points in seven matches, while the home team Necaxa is further down the list at 13th with eight points in as many matches.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Toluca Friday:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Toluca visit Necaxa coming off of a painful 2-1 loss at home to Xolos of Tijuana, where an 84th-minute Joaquín Montecinos goal sealed the victory for the visitors.

Necaxa drew away at Mazatlán FC but were at least able to count on the return of its leading goalscorer on the season, Uruguayan striker Rodrigo Aguirre.

The last match between these two teams was in the Apertura tournament back in October of 2021. Alex Zendejas scored for Necaxa in the 53rd minute while Oscar Vanegas equalized for Toluca in the 56th minute of the 1-1 draw.

Toluca is currently on a three-match undefeated streak when playing as the away team and an overall 2-1-1 on the season when it is the visitors.

Necaxa has yet to record a single point when playing at home this season, going 0-0-3 in that span.

