Cruz Azul is currently first out of the top four spots, which qualify directly to the Liguilla and don't have to participate in the play-in tournament at the end of the regular season. The club from Mexico City is in fifth place with 17 points, just one point below fourth-place Atlas. Pachuca, meanwhile, tied on points with Puebla (22), but in first place due to its +12 goal difference.

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Pachuca, who has only lost once so far this season, is currently on a four-match win streak, defeating Club América (3-1), Mazatlán (3-1), Atlas (1-0) and Toluca (3-0) in that span.

The club's front three is firing on all cylinders with ten goals in those four matches and thanks in large part to Argentine striker Nicolás Ibáñez, who leads Guillermo Almada's team with seven goals this season.

Cruz Azul meanwhile is coming off of a 2-1 victory over Pumas in league action off of finishes from Luis Abram and Juan Escobar in the first and second half respectively.

In its most recent outing, Cruz Azul eliminated MLS side Montréal 2-1 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal. The club will now face recent rival Pumas in the semifinal round in April.

Cruz Azul will hope for that emotional push from advancing in CCL action to be enough to topple league-leader Pachuca from the top of the table and, at the same time, put itself in that coveted Liga MX top four.

Regional restrictions may apply.