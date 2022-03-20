Skip to main content

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga MX leader Pachuca hosts fifth-place Cruz Azul on Matchday 11 in the Clausura tournament on Saturday.

Cruz Azul is currently first out of the top four spots, which qualify directly to the Liguilla and don't have to participate in the play-in tournament at the end of the regular season. The club from Mexico City is in fifth place with 17 points, just one point below fourth-place Atlas. Pachuca, meanwhile, tied on points with Puebla (22), but in first place due to its +12 goal difference.

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pachuca, who has only lost once so far this season, is currently on a four-match win streak, defeating Club América (3-1), Mazatlán (3-1), Atlas (1-0) and Toluca (3-0) in that span.

The club's front three is firing on all cylinders with ten goals in those four matches and thanks in large part to Argentine striker Nicolás Ibáñez, who leads Guillermo Almada's team with seven goals this season.

Cruz Azul meanwhile is coming off of a 2-1 victory over Pumas in league action off of finishes from Luis Abram and Juan Escobar in the first and second half respectively.

In its most recent outing, Cruz Azul eliminated MLS side Montréal 2-1 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal. The club will now face recent rival Pumas in the semifinal round in April.

Cruz Azul will hope for that emotional push from advancing in CCL action to be enough to topple league-leader Pachuca from the top of the table and, at the same time, put itself in that coveted Liga MX top four.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
10:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cruz Azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle48 minutes ago
USATSI_17919651
NHL

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

By Matthew Beighle48 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
santa cruz warriors
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Agua Caliente Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas48 minutes ago
ARIZONA WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV vs Arizona in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs48 minutes ago
oklahoma women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch IUPUI vs Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs48 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy