How to Watch Pachuca vs. Guadalajara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two mid-table Liga MX clubs from the Apertura campaign meet on Sunday with higher hopes for the Clausura when Pachuca meets Guadalajara.

It was just a solid Apertura season for Guadalajara, who finished 10th on the table before being eliminated prior to reaching the quarterfinals. Obviously, the club will have higher hopes for their Clausura campaign, which began last week for them.

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Guadalajara Today:

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 5.45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream Pachuca vs. Guadalajara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guadalajara opened the Clausura with a win and three points, defeating Mazaltan by an impressive 3-0 scoreline on Jan. 9 behind goals by Angel Zaldivar (45'), Alan Eduardo Torres Villananueva (45+2') and Alexis Vega (45+6'), all of which came in the first half.

Pachuca, meanwhile, is trying to bounce back from an even less impressive Apertura showing, finishing 15th on the table with just 18 points in 17 games and missing out on the playoffs altogether.

What's interesting is that Pachuca started off their Clausura campaign in a similarly noteworthy fashion to Guadalajara, beating San Luis 2-0 behind a brace by Nicolas Ibañez (60', 90+5'), who scored both of his goals in the second half.

A meeting between two talented Liga MX clubs in good form who both would like to forget their Apertura seasons, Pachuca vs. Guadalajara should be an exciting, back-and-forth affair that fans of the Mexican soccer league won't want to miss.

Catch all of the action on TUDNxtra 1 at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Pachuca vs. Guadalajara

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
5:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
