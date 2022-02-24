Skip to main content

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Mazatlán FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca will take on Mazatlan today in a Liga MX matchup.

Pachuca is in second place in Liga MX with 13 points and have won three of its last five league matches. In its latest match, Pachuca beat Club América 3-1 with goals from Nicolas Ibañez, Avilés Hurtado, and Victor Guzmán. In net was Oscar Ustari giving up the only goal.

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Mazatlán FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Pachuca vs. Mazatlán FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mazatlán is No. 13 in league play with six points. In its last five matches, Mazatlán has two wins and three losses. In its latest match, the team played Querétaro and lost 2-0 conceding two goals  The match before was a 2-1 victory over Club América. It scored early in the game with goals by Gonzalo Sosa and Miguel Sansores. The club gave up a late goal.

The last three matches against each other have resulted in Mazatlán winning the most recent two matches by scores of 2-1 and 1-0. The lone win for Pachuca was a 4-3 match. 

Tune into TUDN at 7:30 p.m ET to catch the Liga MX action between these two clubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

