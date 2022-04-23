Skip to main content

How to Watch Pachuca vs Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament continues on Saturday when Pachuca hosts Monterrey at Hidalgo Stadium.

With just two matches left in the Liga MX regular season, league-leader Pachuca has already clinched a spot in the Liguilla tournament with the team's 35 points in 15 matches. Monterrey will look to jump back into the top four in the standings with a win at Pachuca, especially following Puebla's loss on Friday that left it in third place with 26 points, while Monterrey is in fifth with 23. The top four in the table go directly to Liguilla with the fifth-through-12th-place clubs all go to the play-in tournament.

How to Watch Pachuca vs. MonterreyToday:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Pachuca vs. Monterrey on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pachuca is currently on a four-match unbeaten run in Liga MX action that started with the club's 2-1 defeat of second-place Tigres on April 7th. Los Tuzos then met Tijuana to a scoreless draw following by back-to-back wins over Juárez (2-1) and Puebla (1-0) in the club's most recent league outings.

Colombian center-back Óscar Murillo received a red card in the match and will be unavailable to face top-four hopeful Monterrey on Saturday in the penultimate match of the regular season. The two clubs face each other at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca.

Monterrey
Liga MX

