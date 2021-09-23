Two Liga MX clubs hovering just outside of the playoff picture meet in a pivotal match on Thursday when Pachuca and Necaxa face off.

Results have been difficult to come by for both Pachuca and Necaxa this season, but even so, both clubs sit within three points of the final playoff spot in Liga MX, so the stakes will be high when they face off tonight.

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Necaxa:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the Pachuca vs. Necaxa match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At the moment, Necaxa are slightly closer to the playoff line, sitting 13th on the Liga MX table with nine points, just one point fewer than Mazatlán, who would be the final playoff club if the season were to end today.

Pachuca aren't far behind, however, sitting 15th with seven points, and they've played one fewer match than both Necaxa and Mazatlán, so if they win tonight, they'd find themselves in the final playoff spot.

Necaxa enters the match on a brutal run of form, having dropped three consecutive Apertura contests, the most recent two coming by 3-0 score lines. Necaxa haven't scored a goal since its 2-1 defeat to Guadalajara on Aug. 28.

Pachuca, meanwhile, has dropped its two most recent games, though they did earn a tough 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul back on Aug. 29, so they enter the match on slightly better form than their foes for tonight's match.

Either way, with both clubs struggling so mightily for nearly a month now, something has to give tonight, so expect an entertaining, back-and-forth affair between two clubs desperate for three points on Thursday evening.