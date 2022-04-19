Skip to main content

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca and Puebla face off on Tuesday on Matchday 15 in Liga MX play as the season winds down.

Pachuca and Puebla will face off on Tuesday in a Liga MX Clausura matchup. These two teams are only six points apart in the standings with Pachuca in second place with 32 points and Puebla in third place with 26 points. On Matchday 15, both teams will be looking to pick up three points to be a bit more comfortable with positioning heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Puebla Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Pachuca vs. Puebla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite Puebla's top three spot in the standings, the club has not had as much success recently as would be expected from the No. 3 team. In its last five Liga MX outings, Puebla only has one win, has lost two games and played to a draw in two games. In the team's last game, it picked up a 1-0 win against León in which Fernando Aristeguieta scored the game winner in the 43rd minute.

In Pachuca's last five Liga MX matches, it has three wins, one loss and one draw. Most recently, Pachuca picked up a 2-1 win over Juárez on Friday. Nicolás Ibáñez and Bryan González tallied one goal each for Pachuca in the win. 

These teams will both be looking forward to closing out the season on a strong note, so it should be a highly competitive game.

