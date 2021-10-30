Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams sitting outside of the top 12 in Liga MX face off Saturday night as Pachuca takes on Pumas UNAM.
    Author:

    Pachuca (16 points) sits at 15th in the Liga MX standings, just one point behind 14th-place Pumas UNAM (17 points). The two teams will face off on the pitch Saturday night.

    How to Watch Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Live Stream Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Pumas UNAM has a minus-four goal differential this year. Juan Ignacio Dinenno has scored five of the team's 12 goals.

    The team has won four matches this Liga MX season, but three of those wins have come in the past three games, with UNAM outscoring its past three opponents by a 6–2 margin, including a win over fifth-place León.

    Pachuca is one spot back in the table. The team has a better goal differential than any other team that's currently outside of the top nine spots in Liga MX thanks to an offense that has scored 16 goals. Victor Guzmán leads the team with three goals.

    The team has drawn or lost its last three matches, including a 1–1 draw against Juárez.

    These teams have played to a draw in three of their last four meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
    Time
    7:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

