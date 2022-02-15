Skip to main content

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Queretaro is still looking for its first win of the Liga MX Clausura and faces Pachuca on Monday.

So far, Pachuca (sixth-place, nine points) and Queretaro (17th-place, two points) are having very different Liga MX Clausura campaigns. Will that change when the teams meet on Monday?

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Querétaro today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch Pachuca vs. Querétaro online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Queretaro has scored just two goals so far in this half of the Liga MX season. Angel Sepulveda scored early in the 3-1 to Pumas, while Leonardo Sequeira scored in a draw with Guadalajara. Interestingly, both goals came in the first few minutes of the match, but the team couldn't sustain that momentum.

The team also lost a friendly on Wednesday against New York City of the MLS.

On the other side is a strong Pachuca team. It's won three of its four matches, including a 3-1 win last time out against Necaxa. Romario Ibarra, Aviles Hurtado and Nicolas Ibanez all scored in the win, but the team did lose Erick Sanchez to a red card.

These two sides last met in August, with Pachuca winning 2-0. Gustavo Cabral and Luis Chavez each scored goals in the victory. Queretaro took 16 shots, but just one was on target.

