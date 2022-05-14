Pachuca and San Luis play in the second leg of their Liga MX playoff matchup on Saturday night.

Pachuca finished the regular season with the top record in the Liga MX and is now trying to advance in the playoffs with a win in the second leg of its quarterfinal matchup with San Luis on Saturday night.

How to Watch Pachuca vs San Luis Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Pachuca vs San Luis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pachuca couldn't shake San Luis in the first leg as they played to a 2-2 draw. Nicolás Ibáñez scored twice in the match, once in the fifth minute and then again in the 77th minute. The second goal looked to be enough to give them the edge in the first leg, but Juan Manuel Sanabria of San Luis scored in injury time to level the match.

San Luis shocked Monterrey in the first round when it won 3-1 in penalty kicks. Monterrey had tied the match late, but San Luis was able to come away with the improbable win.

Now, it is trying to pull an even bigger upset of top-seeded Pachuca in the quarterfinals.

The first leg on Wednesday was the first time the teams had met since the season opener when Pachuca won 2-0. Pachuca will look to replicate that success on Saturday night and avoid the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.