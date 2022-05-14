Skip to main content

How to Watch Pachuca vs San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca and San Luis play in the second leg of their Liga MX playoff matchup on Saturday night.

Pachuca finished the regular season with the top record in the Liga MX and is now trying to advance in the playoffs with a win in the second leg of its quarterfinal matchup with San Luis on Saturday night.

How to Watch Pachuca vs San Luis Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Pachuca vs San Luis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pachuca couldn't shake San Luis in the first leg as they played to a 2-2 draw. Nicolás Ibáñez scored twice in the match, once in the fifth minute and then again in the 77th minute. The second goal looked to be enough to give them the edge in the first leg, but Juan Manuel Sanabria of San Luis scored in injury time to level the match.

San Luis shocked Monterrey in the first round when it won 3-1 in penalty kicks. Monterrey had tied the match late, but San Luis was able to come away with the improbable win.

Now, it is trying to pull an even bigger upset of top-seeded Pachuca in the quarterfinals.

The first leg on Wednesday was the first time the teams had met since the season opener when Pachuca won 2-0. Pachuca will look to replicate that success on Saturday night and avoid the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Pachuca vs. San Luis

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) jumps for the ball against Columbus Crew midfielder Marlon Hairston (17) in the second half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
OWN
entertainment

How to Watch Love & Marriage: D.C Premiere

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago0048043949h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs San Luis

By Adam Childsjust now
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Glacier Boyz vs Beasts

By Adam Childsjust now
Oregon Track
Track and Field

Pac-12 Track & Field stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1004040013h
Boxing

How to Watch Boxing: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño II

By Adam Childsjust now
college soccer
Fútbol Hondureño Primera División

How to Watch Real España vs Marathón

By Rafael Urbinajust now
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at San Diego State in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
imago0035324706h
College Baseball

How to Watch Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Portland in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy