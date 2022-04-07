How to Watch Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

The top two teams in the Liga MX take the field here today in what should be the biggest match of the day. Entering today, Tigres UANL (8-2-1) is in first place with Pachuca (8-1-2) sitting in second place. These teams have been rolling all season and are a notch ahead of the rest of the field, with Pachuca recently coming off a loss and looking to rebound and move into first place here today.

Tigres UANL are coming off a 2-0 win over Club Tijuana entering today on a hot stretch and playing really great soccer overall:

Entering today, Tigres UANL has been the best club in the Liga MX overall, with today’s opponent right behind them.

They have 24 goals scored (most in the league) and a plus-11 goal differential (tied for best in the league) with 13 goals allowed (tied for fifth in the league). All around, they are the best soccer club in the league and playing great.

In their last five matches, they are 4-1-0 overall and cruising with 11 goals scored and a plus-eight goal differential.

On the other side for Pachuca, they are coming off a loss but are 4-0-1 in their last five matches. In those five matches, they have scored nine goals with a plus-five goal differential.

They have been the second-best club overall with the second most goals scored (22), the best goal differential (plus-11, tied for first) and tied for the third best defense with 11 goals allowed.

This is the match of the day on the soccer calendar today.

