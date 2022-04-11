Skip to main content

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Tijuana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca will try to extend its lead atop the Liga MX leaderboard with a win over Tijuana on Monday.

Club Tijuana will certainly be looking to pick up a few points with a win over Pachuca in Monday's Clausura Matchday 13. Currently, Club Tijuana is sitting back in 11th place in the standings with 15 points. A win could bump the team up to seventh place in the standings if those teams above drop their games during Matchday 13 play. 

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Tijuana Today:

Match Date: April 11, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Pachuca vs. Tijuana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club Tijuana is 2-2-1 in its last five Liga MX matches. Most recently, the club played to a 1-1 draw against San Luis. Lisandro López scored for Tijuana in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick to take the lead, but Facundo Waller scored 12 minutes later to tie things back up and that's how it remained.

Pachuca is currently sitting atop the leaderboard with 28 points. Most recently, Pachuca picked up a win against Tigres UANL in a 2-1 win. Tigres had been in first place, but Pachuca was able to overtake the club with that win. 

With Puebla suddenly sitting on top, the team will definitely be looking to stay put there.

