How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla FC and Monterrey will meet for the first time this year.

Puebla and Monterrey meet on Friday in a Liga MX Clausura contest. Puebla is sitting atop of the standings with 11 points and five matches played, with three wins, two draws, and a +6 goal differential. Their last match was in July and resulted in a 1-1 tie. Of the 45 matches played by both teams, Monterrey leads with 15 wins. Puebla has 10 wins and there have been 20 draws.

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Monterrey has only played 3 matches in Clausura play thus far. They just played two games in the FIFA Club World Cup and took fifth with a 3-1 win over Al Jazira on February 9th. In goal was E. Andrara who allowed the goal at the 91’ of the match. The first goal of the match came four minutes into play with an own goal by Al Jazira, followed by Rogelio Funes Mori scoring at the 11’ and Cesar Montes scoring at the 25’. Assists came from M. Meza and A. Gonzalez.

Puebla's last match was a 1-1 draw against Altas who is also at the top of the Liga MX - Clausura tournament. The tying goal came at the 95’ by Guillermo Martinez Ayala with an assist from K. Ramirez. Atlas scored in the 85’ by striker Julian Quinones. A. Silva defended the net taking 13 shots with 3 shots on target. 

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Puebla FC vs. Monterrey

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
