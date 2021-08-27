August 27, 2021
How to Watch Puebla vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Querétaro looks to snap their season-long dry spell against Puebla in Friday night Liga MX action.
Querétaro have scored just once in its first six matches in the Liga MX season, but they hope to break through Friday against Puebla.

The two clubs enter the match tied at three points each in the standings and have matching minus-six goal differentials. Puebla have scored three times but allowed nine goals to their opponents.

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Querétaro will have Uruguyan forward Jonathan dos Santos back in the lineup after he missed last weekend's 2-0 defeat against Pachuca due to a red card in the previous match. They will also have Uruguayan attacker Nicolás Sosa, the only player who has scored a goal for them this season.

Puebla will rely on Venezuelan forward Fernando Aristeguieta, who has one goal so far this season.

