Puebla and Club America will face on Monday night in the first match for both teams during the 2021-22 Liga MX Clausura season.

How to Watch Puebla vs. América Today:

Match Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

During the first part of this season, Club America finished on top of the regular-season standings, while Puebla finished seventh.

But despite placing first in the regular season, Club America fell by a 3-1 aggregate score in the quarterfinals against UNAM.

As for Puebla, its postseason stint went about the same, as it also lost in the quarterfinals, winning by a 3-2 combined score against Leon, the team went on to finish second.

When these sides met during the Liga MX Apertura in August, Club America emerged victorious, winning 2-0. Roger Martinez hit a penalty kick just before halftime to put his team up 1-0, while Salvador Reyes Chavez scored early in the second half to make it 2-0.

Club America took 11 shots, with five on target. Puebla took one more shot, but just three of its were on target. Puebla also had the longer time of possession, holding the ball for 55% of the match.

