Both Puebla and Atlas are in similar positions as far as records go, and both teams will be looking to get a big win.

Both Atlas and Puebla are 3-1-0 and hoping to capitalize off that success today. These are the top two teams in Liga MX and one of them will fall.

How to Watch Puebla vs Atlas Today

Meet Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Meet Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

You can stream the Puebla vs Atlas match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puebla is favored to win, but it is mainly because of its ability to score goals. Atlas may have three wins, but it has scored fewer goals than Puebla and that will be a determining factor in today's game.

The top three teams in the Liga MX standings have three wins, no losses and a draw. One of these teams will be given its first loss and drop in the standings.

Cruz Azul is in the No. 3 position and is very similar to Atlas with six goals scored and two goals allowed.

Puebla is in a position where its offensive production will be important today. If it can get a win, it will allow for some cushion in the standings and help create a bigger gap between the No. 1 and No. 3 ranking.

Tune into TUDN today at 10 p.m. to catch all of this Liga MX action.

Regional restrictions may apply.