Two Liga MX clubs with work to do face off on Friday night when Puebla takes on Club Tijuana.

Club Tijuana has not started the Liga MX Clausura campaign the way it had hoped, entering Friday night's matchup with Puebla 15th on the table and with just one point through two matches.

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream Puebla vs. Club Tijuana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tijuana dropped its season-opening matchup against Cruz Azul 2-0 on Jan. 8 before bouncing back and earning a draw against Leon on Jan. 15. That match ended 1-1 with Lucas Rodriguez scoring the game-tying goal in the 59th minute.

Puebla has started off slightly better, sitting 10th on the table with four points in two matches thus far. Puebla earned a draw against Club America, 1-1, to open the Clausura season before earning a 2-0 win over Tigres UANL on Jan. 15.

The scorer in that matchup for Puebla was Pablo Parra (45+4'), who put his club up 2-0 from the penalty spot. The other goal was an own goal by Tigres' Carlos Salcedo in the 27th minute.

With Puebla and Club Tijuana wanting a win on primetime Friday night Liga MX television, both clubs will be going all-out for a positive result.

Tune to TUDN at 9:55 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.