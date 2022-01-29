Skip to main content

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Liga MX clubs with work to do face off on Friday night when Puebla takes on Club Tijuana.

Club Tijuana has not started the Liga MX Clausura campaign the way it had hoped, entering Friday night's matchup with Puebla 15th on the table and with just one point through two matches.

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream Puebla vs. Club Tijuana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tijuana dropped its season-opening matchup against Cruz Azul 2-0 on Jan. 8 before bouncing back and earning a draw against Leon on Jan. 15. That match ended 1-1 with Lucas Rodriguez scoring the game-tying goal in the 59th minute.

Puebla has started off slightly better, sitting 10th on the table with four points in two matches thus far. Puebla earned a draw against Club America, 1-1, to open the Clausura season before earning a 2-0 win over Tigres UANL on Jan. 15.

The scorer in that matchup for Puebla was Pablo Parra (45+4'), who put his club up 2-0 from the penalty spot. The other goal was an own goal by Tigres' Carlos Salcedo in the 27th minute.

With Puebla and Club Tijuana wanting a win on primetime Friday night Liga MX television, both clubs will be going all-out for a positive result.

Tune to TUDN at 9:55 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0041316558h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) battles for the ball with guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

26 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

26 minutes ago
Odyssey Sims
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Mitchell vs Team Sims

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17569949
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Stars

56 minutes ago
USATSI_17570848
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Coyotes

56 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates a second period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

56 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

56 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37), defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy