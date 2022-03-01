Skip to main content

How to Watch Puebla vs. Juárez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla puts its unbeaten record on the line with a visit from Juárez on Tuesday in Liga MX.

Puebla is off to a historic start so far in the Clausura Liga MX tournament. The team, led by head coach Nicolás Larcamón, has won five of its seven matches to start off the season and are firmly in first place in the standings with a 5-2-0 record. With 17 points in its first seven matches, this is the best-ever start to a tournament in the club's history. 

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Puebla puts its unbeaten record on the line with a visit from FC Juárez to Cuahtémoc Stadium. Juárez is looking for a turning point in the season as it has only been able to win once in its last five matches. Led by historic head coach Ricardo Ferretti, a win could place the club in the top eight of the Liga MX standings. 

Juárez is coming off of a painful 3-2 loss at home to Ferretti's former team Tigres, a match it started off losing 3-0 after just the first half.

On the other hand, Puebla comes into the match fresh off of an emotional come-from-behind victory over Chivas. Down 2-0 after the first 45', Larcamón's men were able to put three goals away in the second half to leave Guadalajara with a 3-2 win and all 3 points in hand.

Puebla puts its historic start on the line today against Ricardo Ferretti's Juárez.

