How to Watch Puebla vs. Mazatlán: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla and Mazatlán face off in the Liguilla play-in round at Cuauhtémoc Stadium on Sunday in Liga MX action.

Puebla, who spent most of the Liga MX Clausura tournament in the top four of the standings but lost its last three league matches in a row, ended the regular season in fifth place with 26 points. La Franja now must host Mazatlán in the Liguilla play-in round where the winner of the one-off matchup will advance to the Liguilla.

How to Watch Puebla vs. Mazatlán Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Puebla vs. Mazatlán on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Four teams finished the Clausura regular season with 26 points, but it was Club América's plus-seven goal difference that secured the fourth and final direct-to-Liguilla spot in the standings for the Mexican giant.

Puebla, Guadalajara and Monterrey finished in fifth, sixth and seventh places respectively, with Monterrey already being eliminated at the hands of 10th-place San Luis via penalty kicks in their play-in matchup on Saturday.

Puebla will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday after losing three matches in a row to finish the Clausura regular season, which is what left the club outside of the top four for the first time since the first couple of matchdays of the tournament.

La Franja faces Mazatlán who wrapped up regular season action on a four-match winning streak and will need to make it five in a row in order to advance to the 2022 Clausura tournament Liguilla rounds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Puebla vs. Mazatlán

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
