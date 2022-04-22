Puebla looks to extend its two-match unbeaten streak on Friday when it takes on Necaxa

Puebla heads into its match on Friday after a win against León last Saturday. Puebla got a goal from Fernando Aristeguieta in the 43rd minute to take a 1-0 lead and that was all they would need as it pitched a shutout.

How to watch Puebla vs. Necaxa today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

The win was its first win since beating Cruz Azul 3-1 back on March 5th. Puebla now finds itself in third place in the table, six points back of Tigres UANL and Pachuca for the top spot.

Friday it will look to inch a bit closer to the two teams with a win against 12th place Necaxa.

Necaxa is down in the standings but it is coming off a 4-2 win against Atlético San Luis on Friday. Milton Gimenez and Rodrigo Aguirre both scored twice to lead it to the victory.

It was its third win in the last five matches and has helped moved it to within two points of a bunch of teams tied for 7th in the table.

Necaxa can make a big move in the standings on Friday if it can stay hot and pull off the win against Puebla.

