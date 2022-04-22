Skip to main content

How to Watch Puebla vs Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla looks to extend its two-match unbeaten streak on Friday when it takes on Necaxa

Puebla heads into its match on Friday after a win against León last Saturday. Puebla got a goal from Fernando Aristeguieta in the 43rd minute to take a 1-0 lead and that was all they would need as it pitched a shutout.

How to watch Puebla vs. Necaxa today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch the Puebla vs. Necaxa game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was its first win since beating Cruz Azul 3-1 back on March 5th. Puebla now finds itself in third place in the table, six points back of Tigres UANL and Pachuca for the top spot.

Friday it will look to inch a bit closer to the two teams with a win against 12th place Necaxa.

Necaxa is down in the standings but it is coming off a 4-2 win against Atlético San Luis on Friday. Milton Gimenez and Rodrigo Aguirre both scored twice to lead it to the victory.

It was its third win in the last five matches and has helped moved it to within two points of a bunch of teams tied for 7th in the table.

Necaxa can make a big move in the standings on Friday if it can stay hot and pull off the win against Puebla.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Puebla vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs Necaxa

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) celebrate a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) celebrate a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) after their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends on the play during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy