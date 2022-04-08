Puebla is currently sitting in third place in the Mexican first division table with 22 points, just three below second-place Pachuca and four behind Miguel Herrera's Tigres who just slid into first place last week. Pumas UNAM, meanwhile, is in ninth place with 15 points, firmly entrenched in the thick of the Liguilla play-in slots in the standings.

How to Watch Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Match Date: April 8, 2022

Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Puebla has hit a dip in form as of late in Liga MX action, going winless in the club's last three attempts in the Clausura tournament. La Franja's most recent victory was a 3-1 defeat of Cruz Azul on Matchday 10 thanks to a hat-trick from Venezuelan striker Fernando Aristeguieta.

Pumas, meanwhile, have had a busy week considering they faced Cruz Azul on Tuesday in CONCACAF Champions League play. The club led by head coach Andrés Lillini won in the first leg of the semifinal round thanks to a Juan Ignacio Dinenno first-half brace.

Pumas will look to use the added motivation to face a tough Puebla team at Cuauhtémoc Stadium on Matchday 13, where a win could do a lot for the club's final position in the standings at the end of the regular season.

