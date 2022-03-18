Skip to main content

How to Watch Puebla vs. Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla hosts Santos Laguna at Cuauhtémoc Stadium on Friday in Liga MX action.

Puebla, who is enjoying a historic start to its season, is fresh off of the club's first loss of the Clausura tournament and will look to use that as motivation when it hosts 11th-place Santos Laguna at home in this Matchday 11, Liga MX battle.

How to Watch Puebla vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Puebla vs. Santos Laguna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puebla's most recent outing in the Clausura tournament was its most frustrating yet, as the club was dealt its first loss of the campaign in a match they probably feel like they could have done more in.

In the 2-1 defeat to 15th-place Atlético San Luis, the home side struck first when Juan Manuel Sanabria put the ball in the back of the net in the 41st minute of the match.

Drama ensued in the 88th minute when various rebounds in the box led to Martín Barragán drawing the match level for Puebla who hoped it would at least end in a tie.

It took the full six minutes of stoppage time for Atlético San Luis to go ahead in the match again, definitively this time, when Efraín Orona put away a free kick cross with his first touch in the 96th minute.

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, has won three of its last five matches in league play and look to continue its fine form all the way to the Liguilla play-in tournament, held for the teams sitting between fifth and 12th place in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Puebla vs. Santos Laguna

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Spurs

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_12027353
College Hockey

How to Watch North Dakota vs. Western Michigan Men's Hockey NCHC Semifinal

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
imago1006596387h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Santos Laguna

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
USATSI_17910499
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Jets

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
USATSI_17884331
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Heat

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Rockets

By Nick Crain32 minutes ago
USATSI_17887564
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar32 minutes ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA College Wrestling Championships

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
USATSI_17890397
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Texas NCAA Women's First Round

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy