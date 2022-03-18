Puebla, who is enjoying a historic start to its season, is fresh off of the club's first loss of the Clausura tournament and will look to use that as motivation when it hosts 11th-place Santos Laguna at home in this Matchday 11, Liga MX battle.

How to Watch Puebla vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Puebla's most recent outing in the Clausura tournament was its most frustrating yet, as the club was dealt its first loss of the campaign in a match they probably feel like they could have done more in.

In the 2-1 defeat to 15th-place Atlético San Luis, the home side struck first when Juan Manuel Sanabria put the ball in the back of the net in the 41st minute of the match.

Drama ensued in the 88th minute when various rebounds in the box led to Martín Barragán drawing the match level for Puebla who hoped it would at least end in a tie.

It took the full six minutes of stoppage time for Atlético San Luis to go ahead in the match again, definitively this time, when Efraín Orona put away a free kick cross with his first touch in the 96th minute.

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, has won three of its last five matches in league play and look to continue its fine form all the way to the Liguilla play-in tournament, held for the teams sitting between fifth and 12th place in the standings.

