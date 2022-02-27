Pumas, the seventh-place team in the Liga MX Clausura with 10 points, will take on Club America, the 16th-place team with four points, on Saturday.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. América Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:25 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION

Live stream the Pumas UNAM vs. América game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club America's struggles are interesting, as the team finished in first place in the Apertura and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The team is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Pachuca, with Henry Martin scoring the team's only goal.

Pumas drew Atlas 0-0 in its most recent Liga MX match, while the team is also currently competing in the CONCACAF Champions League, where it just had a dominant Round of 16 showing against Deportivo Saprissa, winning the two legs of the contest 6-3 thanks to a 4-1 win in the second leg.

Pumas and Club America last met in the Apertura quarterfinal. The two sides played the first leg of the match to a scoreless draw, but Pumas came alive in the second leg, winning 3-1. Club America struck first with an Emanuel Aguilera penalty kick, but Washington Corozo scored twice and Higor Meritao once in the upset victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.