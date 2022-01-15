Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pumas comes into this match between America at the top of Liga MX and hopes to continue that level of play.

Club America has won three of their last five home matches and is averaging 2.3 points per game. Club America has had three draws, one win, and one loss over the last five away matches.

During that five-match away stretch, they have averaged 1.4 points per match.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. América Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the Pumas UNAM vs. América on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pumas UNAM on the other hand has been great on the road. It has won four matches to just one draw on the road. At home, they have had two wins, two losses, and a draw.

Club America has been a much better second-half team. They have scored 36 points in the second half as opposed to their 25 first-half points.

Juan Ignacio Dienno De Cara leads Pumas UNAM in goals this year with seven and has been one of the best players in the league.

The top scorer for Club America is Salvador Reyes Chavez, who has four goals. Chavez has also been the leading assist-getter for the club as well.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Pumas UNAM vs. América

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
