How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. León

Eighth-place Pumas UNAM (six points) and 12th-place León (five points) will meet on Sunday in a Liga MX Clausura match.

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

The Clausura isn't going as well for these sides as the Apertura did. León advanced all the way to the finals in the Apertura, where it lost to Atlas. But now the team is mired back in the standings and is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul. The team has one Clausura win, beating Pachuca 2-1 behind goals from Andres Mosquera Guardia and Victor Davila.

Pumas made the semifinals in the Apertura, where it lost to Atlas. In the Clausura, the team got off to a strong start, but has now lost its past two matches, falling 2-1 to Tigres and then 1-0 to Tijuana. Compare that to its first two games, when it beat Toluca and Queretaro by a combined score of 8-1.

These two sides last met in October, with Pumas winning 2-1. Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Marco Garcia scored goals for the winning side, while León's goal came from Davila. León outshot Pumas 16-7 in the match and Pumas has just two shots on target, but made those shots count.

