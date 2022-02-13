Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pumas takes on León on Sunday in Liga MX action.

Eighth-place Pumas UNAM (six points) and 12th-place León (five points) will meet on Sunday in a Liga MX Clausura match. 

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. León today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Watch Pumas UNAM vs. León online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clausura isn't going as well for these sides as the Apertura did. León advanced all the way to the finals in the Apertura, where it lost to Atlas. But now the team is mired back in the standings and is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul. The team has one Clausura win, beating Pachuca 2-1 behind goals from Andres Mosquera Guardia and Victor Davila.

Pumas made the semifinals in the Apertura, where it lost to Atlas. In the Clausura, the team got off to a strong start, but has now lost its past two matches, falling 2-1 to Tigres and then 1-0 to Tijuana. Compare that to its first two games, when it beat Toluca and Queretaro by a combined score of 8-1.

These two sides last met in October, with Pumas winning 2-1. Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Marco Garcia scored goals for the winning side, while León's goal came from Davila. León outshot Pumas 16-7 in the match and Pumas has just two shots on target, but made those shots count.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Pumas UNAM vs. León

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
12:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Pumas UNAM
Liga MX

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. León

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53-left) and right wing Alex Tuch (89-right) celebrate a goal scored by center Dylan Cozens (24-center) in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Canadiens

4 minutes ago
imago1009751446h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Malaga vs. Real Madrid

16 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch California Baptist vs. Utah in College Softball

16 minutes ago
college wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Drexel at Pennsylvania in College Wrestling

46 minutes ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in College Wrestling

46 minutes ago
Tennessee Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

46 minutes ago
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in Women's College Basketball

46 minutes ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier at Providence in Women's College Basketball

46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy