Monterrey will try to win three in a row with a win against Pumas UNAM on Sunday.

Pumas UNAM and Monterrey will meet today in a Liga MX matchup. Pumas UNAM is currently sitting in 12th with 16 points. Monterrey is in fourth place with 22 points.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Pumas has won one game, lost two games and played two to a draw in their last five Liga MX matchups. In Pumas' last Liga MX game, the team played to a 2-2 draw against third-place Puebla. Although Puebla began the game scoring only 12 minutes in on a penalty kick from Pablo Parra before following with another goal before the half, Pumas put a goal in right before the teams headed to the locker room. Pumas came through with another goal just before the game ended to tie the game and secure one point.

Monterrey will try to make it three wins in a row today with a win over Pumas. In its last five Liga MX matchups, Monterrey has three wins, one loss and one draw. Most recently, Monterrey beat Guadalajara 3-1. Ángel Zaldívar scored first in the game for Guadalajara, but Monterrey answered with three goals by Jesús Gallardo, Sebastián Vegas and Arturo González.

With the season coming to a close, both teams will be looking to continue picking up points.

