How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pumas UNAM hosts Necaxa on Matchday 11 of the Clausura tournament in Liga MX action on Saturday.

Pumas and Necaxa are currently sitting in the No. 11 and No. 12 spots in the table tied on 11 points with No. 13 Querétaro and No. 14 Tijuana, and just one point above No. 15 Atlético San Luis. It is important to remember that No. 5 through No. 12 in the Liga MX standings at the end of the regular season will participate in the Liguilla play-in round.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pumas is fresh off the club's thrilling second leg 3-0 victory over New England Revolution in the CONCACAF Champions League, which led to the 3-3 draw on aggregate where the Liga MX side was able to then eliminate the MLS side in penalty kicks.

In league play, though, Pumas is coming off of two straight losses: 3-2 at Santos Laguna and 2-1 at Cruz Azul on Matchdays eight and 10 respectively.

Necaxa, meanwhile, is coming off of win No. 3 of the season, a narrow 1-0 victory over Querétaro thanks to goal 10 minutes in from Heriberto Jurado.

Both clubs are hungry for points in this match as Necaxa and Pumas must separate themselves from the pack and consolidate its spot in the Liga MX playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

