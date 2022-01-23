Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL takes on Pumas UNAM on Sunday in a Liga MX contest.

Liga MX Clausura play continues on Sunday as Pumas UNAM takes on Tigres UANL. It's early, but Pumas is third in the standings due to winning both of its matches so far, while Tigres has struggled in the first two games.

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022
Game Time: 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: UNIVISION

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION

In the Apertura, Tigres finished fourth in the regular season standings and advanced to the semifinal, where it lost to Leon.

But the Clausura hasn't started so well, with a 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna followed by a 2-0 loss to Puebla. The only goal scored by the team in this half of the season came in stoppage time against Santos Laguna, when Carlos Salcedo found the back of the net.

As for Pumas, the team was 11th in the Apertura, then went on a postseason run, making it all the way to the semifinals, where it lost to Atlas.

That strong play has continued, as it opened the Clausura with a 5-0 win over Toluca and then beat Queretaro 3-1. Jose Rogerio de Oliveira Melo has three goals already through two matches.

These teams last played in September, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.

Tigres UANL
Liga MX

