League-leader Pachuca travels to face Pumas UNAM on the 17th matchday of the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Sunday.

Pachuca, who has lost just twice in 16 matches so far in the Clausura tournament, has already secured its first-place position in the standings, which allows the club to head straight to the Liguilla phase. Pumas UNAM, meanwhile, is in 12th place in the table, sitting in the final Liguilla play-in round spot with 19 points. The hosts must win in order to avoid losing their position to an in-form Mazatlán side (13th, 18 points) that has won its last three matches in a row.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Pachuca Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Pumas UNAM vs. Pachuca on fuboTV:

Pumas has lost their last two matches in a row in Liga MX action and is winless in their last three in all competitions. The club's most recent outing was a 2-2 draw on Wednesday in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League against MLS club Seattle Sounders. Argentine striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno notched a brace for the Mexican club in the first leg.

Pumas will now look to win against league-leader Pachuca in order to maintain its position in the Liguilla play-in round which kicks off directly after the end of the Clausura regular season.

