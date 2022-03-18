Skip to main content

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Atlético San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Querétaro will be looking for a win on Thursday against Atlético San Luis after going 1-2-3 in its last six games.

San Luis is coming off a 2-1 victory over a great Puebla.team. In what was a dramatic battle, San Luis' Juan Manuel Sanabria scored a goal in the 41st minute. The club maintained that lead until the 88th minute when Puebla earned the equalizer from Matin Barragán. In the waning minutes of injury time, Efraín Orona (90+6’) scored the deciding goal for San Luis to lead the team to a well-deserved victory. That was San Luis’ second win in three games, which moved it to 14th place in the Liga MX standings.

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the Querétaro vs. Atlético San Luis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Querétaro has not been as fortunate in its latest matches, as the team has lost its last two games. In those two losses, Querétaro has failed to score a goal. The last match the team played was a 1-0 loss to Necaxa. The club's four matches prior to those losses consisted of three draws and one win. 

Querétaro will definitely be hungry to pick up a win against San Luis.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Querétaro vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
