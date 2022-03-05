Reigning champ Atlas looks to brush off its two-loss streak in its visit to in-form Querétaro on Saturday in Liga MX.

Corregidora Stadium will play host to this Matchday 9 battle between the home team Querétaro and Liga MX Apertura champion Atlas. The last meeting between the two clubs was back in November at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, where Diego Cocca's took the home victory 2-0 with goals from Julio Furch and Christopher Trejo.

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Atlas Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Querétaro vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas has found itself on a two-match losing streak in Liga MX, away at Tijuana (2-0) and then at home to Pachuca (1-0). In that most recent match against Pachuca, midfielder Jairo Torres received a red card and because of that will not be available for the trip to Querétaro.

Querétaro meanwhile is coming off of a dramatic draw-that-felt-like-a-win at Estadio Azteca against historic Club América. In that match, defender Bruno Valdez put the home team up 1-0 in the 5th minute and a full 90 minutes later (95'), forward Ángel Sepúlveda sealed the tie from the penalty spot.

Querétaro has started to find itself since the arrival of former Toluca head coach Hernán Cristante, with three draws and a win in its last four Liga MX matches. A win at home against Atlas could propel them up to eighth-place.

Atlas is currently seventh-place in the standings on 12 points with two losses and two draws in its last four matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.