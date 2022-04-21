Querétaro hosts Cruz Azul on Thursday to wrap up matchday 15 action in the Liga MX Clausura tournament.

With how the rest of the matchday 15 results panned out, Cruz Azul has a golden opportunity on Thursday to put itself in the top four positions of the Liga MX standings, which means heading directly to the Liguilla and avoiding the play-in round. A win for the club currently in seventh place with 21 points would leave it in fourth with 24, right below Puebla who is in third place with 26.

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Match Date: April 21, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Querétaro, on the other hand, is winless in its last three league outings with just 13 points after 14 matches this season. Los Gallos Blancos' most recent match was a dramatic 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna thanks to a Félix Torres' own goal. Jordan Carrillo then equalized in the 95th minute securing the home point for Los Laguneros.

Cruz Azul will look to secure its position within the top four in the Liga MX Clausura standings with a win in its trip to La Corregidora Stadium to wrap up Matchday 15 action in Querétaro on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.