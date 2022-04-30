How to Watch Querétaro vs. Juárez

Querétaro and Juárez face off at Corregidora Stadium on Saturday in the final match of the Liga MX Clausura regular season.

Querétaro and Juárez are the bottom two teams in the Clausura standings in 17th and 18th place with 14 and 11 points respectively. Both clubs have already been eliminated from advancing to the Liguilla play-in round and will be strictly facing each other for bragging rights and to possibly give their young players some playing time in the final match of the season.

Querétaro is winless in its last five league outings with its last win in the Clausura tournament being the 2-1 victory over Atlético San Luis on March 17th thanks to goals from Ángel Sepúlveda and Leonardo Sequiera.

Los Gallos Blancos then lost to Tigres and Cruz Azul and tied against León, Santos Laguna and Tijuana in the subsequent five matches leading up to the final match of the tournament against Juárez.

Querétaro will look for just its third win of the season when it hosts Juárez who has already won three times in the tournament but has won just once in its last 13 matches in the Liga MX Clausura campaign.

