Queretaro and Mazatlan FC are off to slow starts in Liga MX and will hope turn it around when they face off on Saturday.

Both Queretaro and Mazatlan FC are off to slow starts in the Clausura, with the former sitting 16th on the table with three points through fives matches and the latter ranking 11th with six points in five matches.

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Mazatlán FC Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream the Querétaro vs. Mazatlán FC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mazatlan FC has turned its form around recently, however, as it has won its last two matches after losing its first three. Most recently, the Liga MX club defeated Club America 2-1 on Wednesday behind goals by Gonzalo Sosa (11') and Miguel Sansores (32'). The match wasn't all good for Mazatlan, however, as Jorge Padilla received a red card late in the match, rendering him suspended for today's matchup with Queretaro.

Speaking of Queretaro, they have yet to taste victory this season, though it has drawn twice. In its last matchup, Queretaro drew 2-2 against Pachuca thanks to goals scored by Jose Enrique Angulo and Angel Sepulveda.

Regardless, anything can happen in Liga MX, so Queretaro's chances against Mazatlan FC shouldn't be overlooked.

Tune to TUDNxtra 1 at 5:45 p.m. ET to find out what happens.

Regional restrictions may apply.