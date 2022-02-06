One of the top teams early on in the Liga MX season, Puebla, takes on Querétaro on Sunday in this exciting matchup.

It's early on in the Clausura campaign in Liga MX, but Puebla has distinguished itself early on anyway, securing seven points through three matches and sitting second on the table.

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Puebla today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Puebla has won its last two matches, including most recently defeating Club Tijuana on Jan. 28 3-1 thanks to goals by George Corral (57'), Maximiliano Aruajo (80') and Fernando Aristeguieta (88') in what was a dominating performance.

Querétaro has gotten off to a slower start than its counterpart on Sunday, sitting 15th on the table with just two point in three matches, product of two draws and one defeat thus far in the season.

In its most recent outing, Querétaro drew with Guadalajara 1-1 on Jan. 22, a match in which Leonadro Sequeira scored in the second minute before his club was shut out for the rest of the match, resulting in the tie.

Sunday will provide Querétaro with an opportunity to earn its first win of the Clausura, though Puebla will provide a huge challenge for it, as the second-place club in Liga MX hasn't lost yet this season and has a plus-four goal differential in three matches.

Tune to TUDN at 4:30 p.m. ET to catch what promises to be an entertaining soccer game.

