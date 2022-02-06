Skip to main content

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the top teams early on in the Liga MX season, Puebla, takes on Querétaro on Sunday in this exciting matchup.

It's early on in the Clausura campaign in Liga MX, but Puebla has distinguished itself early on anyway, securing seven points through three matches and sitting second on the table.

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Puebla today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch Querétaro vs. Puebla online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puebla has won its last two matches, including most recently defeating Club Tijuana on Jan. 28 3-1 thanks to goals by George Corral (57'), Maximiliano Aruajo (80') and Fernando Aristeguieta (88') in what was a dominating performance.

Querétaro has gotten off to a slower start than its counterpart on Sunday, sitting 15th on the table with just two point in three matches, product of two draws and one defeat thus far in the season.

In its most recent outing, Querétaro drew with Guadalajara 1-1 on Jan. 22, a match in which Leonadro Sequeira scored in the second minute before his club was shut out for the rest of the match, resulting in the tie.

Sunday will provide Querétaro with an opportunity to earn its first win of the Clausura, though Puebla will provide a huge challenge for it, as the second-place club in Liga MX hasn't lost yet this season and has a plus-four goal differential in three matches.

Tune to TUDN at 4:30 p.m. ET to catch what promises to be an entertaining soccer game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Querétaro vs. Puebla

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17575979
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Iowa

5 minutes ago
imago0047843567h
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Puebla

5 minutes ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State

35 minutes ago
clemson women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
Jaelin Kauf Moguls
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Moguls Finals

35 minutes ago
baylor women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Texas in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17614583
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Stanford

35 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Timberwolves

1 hour ago
USATSI_17619826
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Nuggets

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy