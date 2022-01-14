Skip to main content

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Querétaro and Pumas UNAM will face off on Thursday looking to rebound and also make a statement.

The Apertura campaign in Liga MX was underselling for both Querétaro and Pumas UNAM, with Querétaro finishing the season 17th out of 18 teams and Pumas UNAM in the 11th spot, just squeezing into the Liguilla playoffs.

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Querétaro vs. Pumas UNAM on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two clubs will try to get off to better starts in the Clausura, which is just one game in to this point.

Querétaro started off the campaign stronger than it left, earning a point in its opening match after drawing with Monterrey 0-0 on Saturday.

However, Pumas made a stronger statement in its opening match, demolishing Toluca 5-0 on Monday. Jose Rogeria de Oliveira Melo scored two goals, while Diogo de Oliveira Barbosa, Jorge Antonio Ruvalcaba and Higor Meritao all scored a goal.

Although it's early, the matchup and scorecard have allowed Pumas to sit in the top spot of the Liga MX table since the weekend with three points and a +5 goal differential.

Tonight's match between Pumas and Querétaro will show whether Pumas is for real or going back to its old ways. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

